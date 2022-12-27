Rob Halford from Judas Priest recorded a message in which he shared his wishes to the Ukrainian “heavy metal maniacs”.

Halford is shown in the clip wearing a Santa hat. “Hello, heavy metal maniacs of Ukraine!” he says. “This is your Metal God. I am sending you all my love, all my strength, all my might to each of you. I love you so much. Glory of Ukraine (English: “Glory to Ukraine”). Stay strong, stay heavy, stay metallic. Oh, yes!”

Halford previously expressed his support for Ukraine in the context of a ten-month conflict with Russia on the stage of the Mystic Festival in Poland. During the performance of “Blood Red Skies”, the vocalist repeated

This isn’t the first time Halford has expressed his support for a group of people in another country. Last week, when Judas Priest performed in Buenos Aires before the World Cup match between France and Argentina, they projected an image of Lionel Messi on the screen behind them while playing “Turbo Lover”. After Argentina’s victory, Halford shared a photo from the concert, writing in the caption: “Congratulations to Argentina and all the teams that played from the bottom of their hearts, you did your best.”

The legendary Walsall metal band joined forces with Dolly Parton last month for a special performance of “Jolene,” as they were both inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Judas Priest also performed their own three-song set that evening, during which they reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and ex-drummer Les Binks.

Judas Priest are also going to support Ozzy Osbourne on a UK and European tour next year — you can buy tickets here.