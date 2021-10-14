Road To The Knockouts (RTTK) From FIFA 22; When, What Time It Starts

FIFA 22 is gearing up for its big promotion in Ultimate Team: Road to the Knockouts. We tell you when it starts and what you can expect with those articles. FIFA 22 presents the first major event of FIFA Ultimate Team. Road to the Knockouts will host the European competition thanks to EA Sports’ agreement with UEFA. You will find special articles related to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. We tell you everything we know so far.

When is Road to Knockouts coming to FIFA 22?

Road to the Knockouts is coming to FIFA 22 on October 15 at 7:00 PM CEST. All players will see when they enter Ultimate Team the first round of selections, which will run throughout the weekend. They will remain available during the opening of envelopes for a limited time and on the transfer market.

If we take the Road to the Final promotion from previous installments as a reference, we can expect that the first articles will have an improvement of between 1 and 3 points on average compared to their base model. So far Electronic Arts has not commented on the matter.

What time does Road to the Knockouts start around the world?

On October 15, the promotion will begin in the following time slots.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 11:00

Panama: at 10:00 am

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.