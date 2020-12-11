Road 96, game of Valiant Hearts 11-11 Memories Retold

It is a narrative adventure that adopts the structure of the road movie and is set in 1996. The Game Awards 2020 has been the chosen setting to present Road 96, the new work directed by Yoan Fanise, the head of titles such as Valiant Hearts or 11-11 Memories Retold. This video game, the third from the independent studio DigixArt, has been announced as part of HP’s OMEN Presents initiative, as well as a collaboration with Google Stadia.

They define the game as a procedural narrative adventure, in which the protagonist must escape from a fictional country on the brink of collapse. The goal is to reach the border, located thousands of kilometers away in the mountains. The journey will make us embark on a journey through the back roads during the summer of 1996. It is in these places where we will find all kinds of characters with their problems. The developers promise that each of the decisions will have an impact on the adventure, which will be different for each of the players.

A journey full of emotions

“For our third game we wanted to recover the atmosphere of the road movie in a video game, a genre that I especially like. Our main goal was to recreate the experience of random human encounters and design an exciting trip that was special and suited to everyone’s tastes. After many prototypes, we managed to build a narrative system that is really promising and powerful, ”said Yoan Fanise, Creative Director of DigixArt.

Judy Johnson, OMEN Director of Gaming Strategy added: “We are delighted to support the incredible vision that Yoan and DigixArt have for Road 96 and what it offers by providing each player with an ever-evolving personal journey. Bringing Road 96 to as many gamers as possible, while also offering fans more opportunities to connect with the game in new and engaging ways, like with OMEN Gaming Hub, is very exciting for us. ”

Road 96 puts us in the shoes of a teenager, who will have to make all kinds of moral decisions.



