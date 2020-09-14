RM’s reaction to getting a kiss on the forehead

Through social networks, RM’s fans have shared an adorable moment that the leader had with one of BTS’s idols.

RM and a BTS idol drive ARMY crazy

Due to the birthday of the leader of the boy band BTS, a Twitter account published a funny moment to celebrate the big day of his favorite idol. In that clip you can see Jungkook giving a tender kiss on the forehead to the celebrant, who began to laugh at what happened.

Recuerdan cuando Taehyung publicó un video de Jungkook besando la frente de Joonie diciendo que fue lo más destacado de la celebración del cumpleaños de Namjoon.💜#NamjoonDay #HappyNamjoonDay#HappyBirthdayNamjoon #RM#thank_you_남준이가_돼줘서@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/zDxh81Ef6i — Aʟᴇ⁷₁₃💜ᴸᵒᵛᵉˡʸ;🌿 (@aleparkjm7) September 11, 2020

There is no doubt that the members of the South Korean group have formed a beautiful friendship since they began their great dream of being one of the most prominent and popular bands of the moment, because in addition to their commitments they enjoy having fun, which is why ARMY has fascinated them their occurrences.

Despite having passed a few days since the birthday of RM the leader of BTS, the ARMY likes to share adorable moments of their favorite idol, because there is no one who can resist the beautiful smile of the rapper, who is now 26 years old. Did you find the video adorable?



