RM’s mixtape Mono breaks record on iTunes

RM’s ‘Mono’ mixtape breaks record as number 1 in 100 countries on iTunes Album Charts. RM of BTS gets position the album ‘ Monkey ‘ in 100 countries on the lists of iTunes .

‘ Mono ‘ is Namjoon’s second solo album , the BTS rapper wanted to make a playlist that would tell a story, that’s why the songs on the mixtape are arranged in order.

RM released ‘ Mono ‘ to get his fans to know him better and express his skills as a songwriter, producer and lyricist, the BTS leader posted three videos on YouTube to promote the album: ‘ Forever Rain’, ‘Seoul’ and ‘Moonchild’.

The tracklist for RM’s ‘Mono’ mixtape consists of:

Tokyo.

Seoul.

Moonchild.

Badbye Ft. Eaeon.

Uh good.

Everything Goes Ft. NELL.

Forever Rain.

One of Kim Namjoon’s biggest inspirations for creating ‘ Mono ‘ was his travels and the busy life he led, so the ‘Do You’ performer concentrated on writing songs that comforted his followers.

‘ Mono ‘ of RM just break a new record , album rapper positioned historical way ranked # 1 in 100 countries of the world in the famous list of iTunes Album Charts.

Namjoon of the Bangtan Boys is the only South Korean musician to reach 100 number 1 in different territories of the world, managing to impose a new brand with his second mixtape ‘Mono’.

RM has the highest ranked Asian album on the iTunes platform , surpassing BTS’s recordings of ‘Map Of The Soul: 7′, which was on iTunes Album Charts’ site 1 in 98 countries.

CONGRATULATIONS TO NAMJOON ON THIS NEW RECORD WITH THE ‘MONO’ MIXTAPE!

Wow! Nam…lo haz hecho increible, tus canciones, tus melodias y tus letras, son muy profundas y con un gran significado por detras de ellas, y me gusta eso, me hacen pensar sobre distintos puntos, no cualquiera logra eso…Gracias💜#RMono100Win@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/GlMb01Q9Xp — 𝓜𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓾𝓲𝓽𝓸🌟 (@moonligth_Y) July 8, 2020

Recently, OST song ‘Sweet Night’ by Kim Taehyung managed to reach #1 in more than 105 countries on the iTunes charts, with these brands V surpassed BTS and Adele, V is the first soloist to reach these positions .



