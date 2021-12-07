RM, Suga and J-Hope and V will be spending their vacation in LA, what are you planning?

Namjoon, Hoseok, Yoongi, and BTS’s Taehyung will spend a few days off in the city of Los Angeles, since the rest of the members have returned to South Korea, ARMY believes that the 4 idols would be planning a new project in the United States.

In the final months of 2021, the BTS members had a packed schedule of guest appearances on American television shows, music award ceremonies, and successfully wrapped up the Permission To Dance On Stage in LA concert series.

Recently, Big Hit Music has revealed that the K-Pop band will be taking a vacation to spend the end of the year with their families with a well-deserved vacation to recharge their batteries and return with more… music?

Bangtan Sonyeondan’s Jungkook, Jin, and Jimin are back in South Korea and have been met by reporters at Incheon Airport, but where are V, RM, Suga, and J-Hope?

The 4 idols will spend a few days in the city of Los Angeles, it is not yet clear when they will travel to their country, but the rumors about their stay in the United States range from recordings for the next BTS album to individual projects such as collaborations with American artists.

Some time ago Namjoon updated his social networks with a photo in the recording studio, while the rest of the idols did the same, now that they have accounts on Instagram, they will surely share more of their vacations.

One of the most popular theories and the ones that have unleashed the most ARMY memes is that since Taehyung’s dream is to be part of a Cypher, perhaps during his days off, Yoongi, Hoseok and Namjoon invite him to record the Cypher PT. 5.

Since it is the most anticipated vacation for BTS since their debut, it is believed that now they have more opportunity to spend time for their hobbies, ARMY believes that they will have the opportunity to undertake new activities.