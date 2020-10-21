RM shows what he did when he got his hair done

RM, the leader of the boy band BTS, caused a sensation on social networks for the reaction he had when his hair was done.

Namjoon known as RM and for being the leader of the K-Pop group BTS, has left the girls very excited every time he shows off his new style, because through social networks the ARMY has shared the different changes that he has had to throughout his career in the music industry.

In this 2020, the idol of the favorite boy band of the moment, has left his admirers crazy, because we remember that for the launch of the hit song “Dynamite” he wore his blue hair, one of the favorite tones of his fans, although lately it has has in another tone.

And it is that, through various social accounts that have created the ARMY to share unforgettable moments of the idols of BTS, a video that shows RM, caught the attention of users, as it was revealed what the member of the band does K-Pop when they get her hair done.

BTS’s RM hypnotizes the ARMY with adorable video

In that clip that they released of the idol, the 26-year-old rapper is shown quite entertaining when they combed his hair, because he had some setbacks with his bangs, since his hair was a bit hard, but in spite of it always showed a positive attitude.

In the same way, it can be seen that at that time his hair wore a lighter color, since part of the style and personality of each member of the boy band are their different looks, each time they change the cut or color of their hair the ARMY go crazy to see them.

Currently the idol RM of BTS wears his hair darker, because through the official Instagram account of the South Korean band, they have revealed that he now has a different look, so in La Verdad Noticias we will keep you informed of his new changes.



