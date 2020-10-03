RM shows off one of his skills on Jimmy Fallon’s show

RM the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS, thrilled the ARMY during his presentation on the Jimmy Fallon show.

For a few days the idols of BTS have been honored in Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight show, due to the success they have achieved in the US charts, for this reason the idols have made various presentations, although the most recent one dazzled the ARMY.

In the television program, the boys have surprised the audience with their dances, sets and of course their costumes, but in one of the videos that has been shared on social networks about RM, it has caused a sensation among their fans.

The leader of the South Korean band BTS fell in love with the girls again by showing his great ability to skate, because during some of the rehearsals, it was noted that the 26-year-old rapper is an expert on the skating rink .

RM Shines On The Jimmy Fallon Show

We remember that the first surprise that the idols of the K-Pop group BTS gave was a beat-box-style version, managing to impact the audience, because in their tribute that is called BTS Week, the members have driven their followers crazy for their occurrences.

But what has caused the most a stir on social networks, has been a video of the members of the K-Pop boy band, especially the girls focused all their attention on the leader RM, who knew how to perfect his skill while skating, because some idols had some difficulties.

The members of the South Korean group once again surprised the ARMY with their spectacular presentation on the Jimmy Fallon show, but something that fascinated the ARMY is that the leader RM enjoyed skating with the other idols, as this could be seen in the video .



