RM shares a message that will make ARMY very happy

RM from South Korean group BTS shared a charming message that has left the ARMY more in love.

RM the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS is such a charming boy that every girl wishes he had as a boyfriend, because in addition to the great talent he has in music, he is such an adorable idol, as the ARMY has expressed it on different occasions.

Namjoon’s personality is that of a very attentive, responsible person and above all who enjoys helping others, which is why his loyal fans do not miss the opportunity to share some messages that the artist has boasted on social networks.

Through a Twitter account, they released an adorable message that BTS’s RM shared to the ARMY, because on several occasions the leader of the K-Pop band likes to be aware of his admirers and admirers, he even shares some motivational thoughts.

BTS’s RM drives ARMY crazy with shocking reveal

In that publication that they released about the idol of the South Korean group, he showed the words with which the 26-year-old rapper expressed himself, where he revealed that something that makes him happy is being able to admire the sky and enjoy the aroma of winter, while riding his bike.

Namjoon likes to admire nature, so every time he has the opportunity to travel, he enjoys everything that surrounds him, because for the singer it is one of the best happiest moments of his life. Even recently the boy band’s official Twitter account shared new photos of the rapper.

BTS’s RM is one of ARMY’s favorite idols, for this reason his fans enjoy sharing photos and videos of the singer of the K-Pop group, because in Somagnews we have shared the funny occurrences and adorable moments of Namjoon, the leader of the South Korean band.



