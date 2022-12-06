RM — Review of “Indigo”: The Leader of BTS Makes a Decisive Bet on Timelessness With His Outstanding Solo Debut

“Use it: on a walk, in the shower, driving …” says the packaging of “Indigo”, the debut solo album of the leader of BTS RM. These instructions on how, where and when to listen to the recording continue, each additional item adds more moments of everyday life that music can voice. This is an appropriate guide not only because of how quickly “Indigo” is woven into the fabric of listeners’ daily lives, but also because of how much this album seems to reflect life itself.

The sequel to RM’s two mixtapes, 2015’s “RM” and 2018’s “Mono”, is unpredictable and hectic. He exists in a constant state of metamorphosis, always looking for — and eventually finding some — answers. Described by its creator as “the last archive of my twenties,” it reflects a period that is often seen as a period of exploration and finding your way. It is, like life, a record that is constantly changing.

It begins with “Yun”, a thoughtful reference to the boom-bap of the 90s, which asks questions about identity, art and purpose. Even when RM declares: “I want to be a man / “Before doing art / It’s a cruel world / But I will participate,” uncertainty flourishes. The rapper turns to the artist after whom the song is named, Korean artist Yoon Hyun-geun, who leads him on the “path to knowledge”. At the end of the record, another legend offers him words of wisdom, Korean singer Pakjiyun gently advises: “Darling, don’t look back anymore […] All you did was just try your best” on the warm “No.2”. . By the time the song comes to an end, RM and his guest are singing this feeling in unison, as if he took her message to heart and vowed to focus firmly on his own.

There are similar moments between them of determination to keep growing, combined with odes to frustration and a sense of impasse. “Still Life”, an infectious hip-hop with a touch of funk, featuring the always energetic Anderson Paak, transforms the title from an artistic term into a commitment to keep moving forward. “I am a still life / I can’t lock me in the frame, I’m moving,” sings.Paak in a jubilant chorus. “I am a still life / Life is better than death, I will prove it.”

However, in the second half of the album, the desire for freedom from borders becomes impossible, and RM, whom we find in “Lonely”, recorded in a hotel room in Las Vegas. “Under the loud horns of cars / As the width of the room narrows / I’m stuck in myself,” he laments. Despite the fact that the guitar instrumental accompaniment is polished and somewhat optimistic, there is a roughness and roughness in his vocals — and an almost emo quality when he spits out his dislike for “cities that I don’t belong to” and “buildings that don’t belong to me.” I don’t even know.”

“Hectic”, a gem of urban pop music featuring Cold, and Mahalia and Paul Blanco’s alternative R&B collaborative project “Closer” offer a similar transition from one opposite to the other. The old details of nights spent drinking with people you don’t want to see evoke the torn feelings of “Seoul” from “mono”. The latter yearns to be near someone with whom you just can’t. “If I could be under your skin, closer than we’ve ever been / We would be closer than ever,” Mahalia sings in the abandoned chorus. These lines are full of beauty and romanticism, but also full of sadness and despair, as if someone is clinging to a relationship when deep down he already knows that it is a hopeless case.

“Indigo” can mean change, but it also means growth. Lyrically, the record shows how one of the most astute and creative writers of his generation is rising to a new level. “Yun” and “Wild Flower” in particular showcase some of RM’s best work, their lyrics are strong, whether you hear them in tandem with the music or read them on the page. “To Caesar, what to Caesar / to the Charred heart / To write poetry over the scattered ashes,” says “Yun”, his bright lines swirl like a mist of embers and dust. “At night, the beating of my heart kept me awake / A mournful crescent moon hung outside the window,” RM says in “Wild Flower”, drawing another harsh night scene. — I wish me a wonderful night. It’s true, poignant poetry.

Musically, the album takes to heart the capricious nature of life and paves a zigzag path through many genres, from soft folk “Forg_tful” to exuberant hip-hop “All Day”. This changeable mood is the key to the most interesting and experimental track on the record “Change pt. 2′ — the song itself hints at the impermanence of our world. Buzzsaw synthesizers fall and race to RM’s slurred speech, caught up in urgent glitches before a pure piano melody cuts through the chaos. The disappearance of distortions at first seems like acceptance and acceptance of inevitable changes, but the stumbling final melody reveals persistent doubts and wariness in each new, swaying note.

RM compared “Indigo” to an exhibition where the musician plays the curator not only with the stories he puts into the songs, but also with the guests he gathers throughout the recording. There are only two tracks out of 10 that don’t contain cameos, and with so many collaborators, it would be easy to dilute and lose his voice – especially with the sheer star power on display here. Instead, he masterfully uses every function, each of which supports a sense of purpose, rather than tying someone down for the sake of it. Erica Badu gives smooth wisdom to the song “Yun”, and Korean rock icon Eugene from Cherry Filter decorates the stunning “Wild Flower” with an explosion of emotions. Meanwhile, the moment in “Closer” when Paul Blanco takes the baton from Mahalia and RM is one of the most enjoyable vocal transitions in recent times.

In the “magazine film” that accompanied the release of “Indigo”, its creator described the album as if he had “made something of mine” for the first time. “To hell with the trendsetter” is the impressive first line of the entry — three words that accurately summarize what RM has done here. “Indigo” is an album that feels unperturbed by current trends and sounds more likely to become a hit, instead focusing on creating its own unique world. It’s too early to say if the record will help the BTS leader achieve his goal of creating something truly timeless, but at the moment “Indigo” seems like a masterpiece that can be remembered as a classic.

Details

Release date: December 2, 2022

Record Label: Big Hit Music