RM reveals TXT’s Taehyung’s secret

Taehyun didn’t expect BTS leader to check his photo history. The TXT members have always shown their admiration for BTS , but RM betrayed Taehyun in front of his groupmates by revealing one of his secrets .

In one of the encounters the two Big Hit Entertainment groups have had, Namjoon told BTS members that he had previously been able to meet with TXT in person and took the opportunity to ask for their phone numbers .

However, RM confessed that his curiosity roused having them added in the app Kakao Talk, therefore, reviewed the history of photos of Taehyun on that platform.

As Namjoon continued his story, Taehyun’s expression grew increasingly nervous, until RM said he was very surprised to discover that this boy had shared around ten images of Jungkook , so he was probably a huge fan.

Taehyun’s smile spread widely, but the revelation of this secret unexpectedly must have taken him by surprise.

The relationship between BTS and TXT has shown a good bond that is reinforced by mutual support between the members of each group.

TXT recently released the music video for Eternally , the clip unleashed multiple theories among fans who expressed their excitement at the release of this new MV.

Check out the moment RM reveals Taehyun’s secret below :



