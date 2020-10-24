RM reveals the results of his exercise routines to the ARMY

BTS: RM reveals the results of their exercise routines to ARMY Through Weverse, BTS’s RM revealed to ARMY the change his physique has had, which has caused a sensation on social media.

The idols of BTS continue to make the ARMY fall in love with their publications, as recently an account dedicated to the artists of the K-Pop group revealed the publication that leader RM shared through Weverse, where she boasted the results of his training.

And it is that, each member of the South Korean group has different activities when they are not on stage, because the rapper Namjoon likes to exercise and be in shape, since he has shown that he has a healthy life, he likes to stay active and perform his routines of exercises.

The idol RM of BTS likes to share the daily activities he does with his loyal fans, which is why he revealed that he had a medical examination, where he apparently gained muscle, which has left the ARMY shocked, because there is no denying that his physique makes girls fall in love.

BTS’s RM shows off the results of his exercise routines to ARMY

The 26-year-old South Korean singer revealed to users that his weight has changed this year, because due to the exercises he has been doing in these last months of this 2020, he has had a surprising change, as he has increased muscle.

“It was worth working little by little.”

The idol of the K-Pop group revealed to the ARMY that last year his weight was 70.1 kg but now it is 73.6 kg, as the rapper is a very disciplined boy in the activities he does, as he has shown it to his fans , who have been shocked by his revelations.

In the same way, the member of the boy band BTS, confessed on social networks that his hair has been growing, because in Somagnews we have shared with you the radical changes that he has made in these months, from showing off his dark hair to a blue tone .

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDtovNDhtUA/?utm_source=ig_embed



