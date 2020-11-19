RM reveals his ARMY jealousy by listening to his fans’ BE

The boys of BTS are hours away from making their long-awaited comeback with the record material ‘BE’, RM has access to hear the album before ARMY, his fandom expressed their envy.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM will premiere ‘BE’ this November 20, the K-pop idols will promote ‘Life Goes On’, a sweet melody that will carry a very deep message to their fans.

Through social media, the boys of BTS shared their excitement for the release of their album, which represents a new era of music, and the group got involved in every creative aspect of the project.

Namjoon is one of the producers and composers of ‘BE’, the leader of the Bangtan Boys is one of the musicians who has access to the songs on the CD before anyone else, he must supervise the musical work for its publication.

The company rapper Big Hit Entertainment sparked ARMY envy by revealing that he enjoys his free time listening to the 8 tracks that make up ‘BE’. We tell you all the details below.

RM INCREASES ARMY’S EMOTION FOR BTS COMEBACK

The members of BTS constantly interact with their fans through Weverse, the official Big Hit application was created so that their clients have more direct contact with ARMY.

Namjoon’s latest update on Weverse made ARMY feel a mixture of emotions, as the idol revealed a series of screenshots of his cell phone where the songs of ‘BE’ appear, apparently RM was listening to the tracks before their premiere.

RM just put a funny emoji in the description, which ARMY interpreted as a joke, the ‘Dynamite’ rapper wanted his fans to feel excitement within hours of the official release of the comeback.

Netizens’ reactions varied widely, sparking ARMY envy as Namjoon can listen to the tracklist for ‘BE’, others commented that RM’s post was a special message for fans.



