RM poses in an outfit and shares secrets about his songs

BTS’s RM surprised in an interview where he talked about his experiences writing songs.

BTS’s rap line is heavily involved in songwriting, and each member has a different creative process.

Like Suga, RM seeks inspiration from other art forms, such as dialogue in movies. It is a very personal and emotionally involved process for him.

“Writing songs takes me a long time. That’s why it hurts, body and soul, when I have to throw one away.”

BTS at KOMCA

Since January 2020, Suga, J-Hope, and RM are full members of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). Each rapper has over a hundred songs credited to their name, and many of those songs have become BTS’s most successful tracks.

BTS’s RM on social media

