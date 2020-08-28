RM makes ARMY fall in love with this flirty look Fascinating!

Through social networks, they released an adorable video of BTS’s RM where he shows what he does to win over the girls.

RM, the leader of the South Korean band of BTS, knows how to drive girls crazy, because in addition to his great talent for rapping, he also boasts his abilities as a conqueror with his fans, and proof of this was a video they shared on the networks social.

Through a Twitter account that is dedicated to the famous group of the moment, they revealed what the idol of the K-Pop group does to be a heartthrob, because at 25 years of age, he has managed to steal hearts of the ARMY with their occurrences.

The member of the South Korean band BTS is such an adorable and charming boy, which makes him irresistible, as his fans did not hesitate to share with the other users the look that the leader uses to surprise and attract the attention of the girls.

RM and his flirtatious look that goes crazy

In the video they shared on social networks, you can see what the South Korean rapper of the K-Pop band does to call his admirers fall in love, because we have no doubt that his most flirtatious look is when he raises his eyebrows, because this could be seen in the clip.

The publication has more than 184 thousand views, because you can see in detail the flirty look that RM from BTS makes to attract the attention of his fans, although in that video he appears with blonde hair, as we remember that now his hair is blue.

BTS’s RM is one of the most irresistible idols of the South Korean group, as every look he wears and what to say about the charming looks he shares in various videos melts the hearts of the ARMY. Do you think the rapper has a seductive and flirtatious look?



