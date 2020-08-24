RM makes ARMY fall in love with this cool gesture video

RM, the leader of the K-Pop group BTS, caused a sensation on social networks for some adorable gestures he made for ARMY.

RM the handsome leader of BTS drove the ARMY crazy again, this time it was not his dance steps and his way of rapping, but he made some adorable gestures that surprised his followers, because the boy band member is very nice and funny.

The South Korean group has shared very funny moments after the premiere of their single, so the 25-year-old dancer did not want to be left behind and chose to surprise the girls with an amazing video that has obtained thousands of views.

The South Korean rapper RM has been very happy for the support that the K-Pop group has obtained after the launch of their new song “Dynamite”, a theme in English, because for the first time the boys of the group made known their voices in another language.

RM makes the ARMY fall in love with adorable gestures

Through social networks they released a video shared by the BTS leader, where you can see the charming and adorable gestures that Namjoon makes to entertain the ARMY, the South Korean rapper managed to attract the attention of thousands of users, who did not know they resisted playing that clip.

omg he's the cutest 🥺 pic.twitter.com/I3T7sUly0f — namjoon pics 🍃 (@kimnamjoonpics) August 23, 2020

In the publication you can see how RM makes some funny gestures with the help of his hands, because you can see that he showed when he is upset, amazed and happy, which was a moment of emotion for his admirers, who fell madly in love with his occurrences .

The boy band leader knows how to captivate his fans, as he has been very grateful for the support that ARMY and his fans have given him, since he joined the famous K-Pop group BTS, because we have no doubt that it is Such a lovely and friendly boy.

The video that RM starred in on social networks, captivated thousands of users, who expressed that the rapper is the cutest of the South Korean group for the adorable gestures he made. Do you consider the leader of BTS to be one of the cutest members?



