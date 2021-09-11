RM Is The King Of The Day For His Birthday and ARMY Celebrates It

Today is Namjoon Day! ARMY from all over the world have gathered for a virtual mega party to celebrate BTS’s RM’s birthday, ARMY doesn’t skimp when it comes to special days for their idols. What did you do?

September is one of the busiest months for the BTS fandom as 2 members of the K-Pop group celebrate their birthday , we mean: Jungkook who opens a holiday season at the beginning of the month and passes the baton to RM .

Namjoon has a birthday and for a long time he has been giving joy to ARMY with his occurrences, songs, messages of self-love, affection for his colleagues and updates, now it is the fans’ turn to give him a lot of love for this new year of life.

In the round of the world, the rapper of Permission To Dance inspires action and focused projects to preserve nature, as plantations of massive trees, adoptions trees, donations to organizations and since it is a book lover, contributions of books could not miss .

ARMY TRENDS RM’S NAME FOR HIS BIRTHDAY

As on every birthday of Big Hit Entertainment artists, ARMY is present on social networks with mentions and hashtags that immediately position themselves in trend, and Namjoon Day was no exception.

#NamjoonDay El 12 de septiembre es el cumpleaños de la persona más hermosa he increíble de este mundo,Nam te mereces un montón de cosas eres un persona tan especial en la vida de ARMY además de un gran líder !! Feliz cumpleaños!!💜🥺✨ pic.twitter.com/noWeKvsMbx — Nxgv (@Minxgv28) September 11, 2021

Netizens who admire RM and BTS have taken over social media with the hashtags #NamjoonBirthday, #NamjoonClearChannel, and #NamjoonDay posting photos, videos, edits, and messages for the leader of the GRAMMY-nominated boy band.

Some fans continue to post their congratulations to the K-Pop star, they remember his physical evolution with collage where they compare his looks and style, fanarts, they also recognize his work and effort as the guide of his Bangtan Sonyeondan colleagues .

If you want to join the party for the birthday of Namjoon , even these in time to share your congratulations on social networks, ARMY spends all day filling with good energy to the rapper and dancer. Do you have in mind the message that you will dedicate to it?