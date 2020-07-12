RM inspires ARMY with a deep message about life

BTS’s RM reflected on the sky and shared a warm message for his fans. Namjoon of BTS let you see his side reflective to the inspiring to ARMY a message very moving through Weverse.

Lately, the Bangtan Boy ‘s boys have been very active in their profiles on the Weverse app , a social network that brings together all the groups that make up the Big Hit Entertainment company.

RM , leader BTS , is a musician and rapper known for his thoughtful intelligent personality, analytical and native to the city of Ilsan Gu Goyang, Korea South, always tries to bring the best energy to all his fans with his music , interactions and speeches .

A BTS fan posted the following post on Weverse :

Today the sky had an incredible view. While looking at it, I was surprised, I like to see the sunset. Heaven today was purple , heaven loves BTS .

Many were the reactions of Internet users, so pleasant was what ARMY shared , that Namjoon immediately replied:

Heaven always gives us reasons to keep on living

The words of BTS’s Kim Namjoon greatly inspired all of his fans, ARMY was grateful that the performer of the song ‘Tokyo’ has sent a positive and emotional message to all of his fans.

Through Weverse, Army also made known to Namjoon that yesterday and today the Olympic Stadium Berlin in Germany would be illuminated with colored lights purple in honor of the two concerts that BTS had scheduled their world tour 2020.

ARMY shared:

The Olympic Stadium in Berlin is lit purple by the concerts in Germany, you would have been there this weekend. We miss you. We want to be a great ocean.

Apparently RM was quite surprised, the South Korean artist replied:

I hope to see you soon too

ARMY showed all his love to Kim Namjoon in the responses of both posts , since they have more than 20 thousand likes from users of the application of the company Big Hit Entertainment.

