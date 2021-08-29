RM Has an Adorable Fall That BTS Never Wants To Forget

BTS’s idols revealed interesting details behind the scenes. Remember BTS’s epic performance on SBS GAYO DAEJEON in 2020? K-Pop singers and rappers shared with ARMY their secrets behind their show and even revealed the story behind RM’s downfall.

Each of BTS's performances is unforgettable for ARMY, but when the boys open the curtains behind the scenes we witness things we never imagined.

Through the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, the Permission To Dance performers posted a behind-the-scenes look at their performance at the SBS GAYO DAEJEON gala in 2020, showing their most intimate secrets before going on stage.

The clip began with the preparations for the makeup and look of the members of the boy band, RM announced that fans would see the Black Swan show, Dynamite and the carol version of the song Life Goes On.

RM CAUSED LAUGHTER BEHIND-THE-SCENES AT BTS’S GAYO DAEJEON 2020 PERFORMANCE

Later, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope rehearsed on stage, agreed on specific steps in the choreography, joked a bit with each other, and the cameramen portrayed the best of their talents, then they saw the result of their performance.

Due to the fact that there was a decoration on the floor of the place that simulated snow, in one of the formations of the Black Swan choreography, RM suffered a resounding fall in which he visited the ground, as the sole of his elegant shoes slipped.

This also affected the rest of the Bangtan Sonyeondan members, who realized what happened and some avoided a domino effect, but unfortunately, Jimin was the one who also fell, as he was the last in line.

The good thing about the moment was that the GRAMMY award nominees took it with a lot of humor, even Namjoon confessed that he did not do it to make the rest of the presents laugh because his fall had been an accident.

