RM had a really fun meeting with some fans

RM idol surprised the fans during a walk and they assured that he is someone very adorable. Namjoon had a fun meeting with fans while enjoying a walk on the Han River.

BTS is taking a short break before starting promotions for their new Japanese album “Map of the soul 7: The Journey”. They also continue with the preparations for their next comeback, but without taking advantage of their free time, despite the small incidents. We tell you what happened.

RM has an adventurous spirit, therefore, when he does not have an agenda with the group, he takes the opportunity to visit museums and exhibitions, and he also stays healthy with outdoor bike rides, especially in places that provide him with a great view of the city of Seoul.

The Han River is famous in the country because you can walk along the corridors along the banks, have a picnic, run, watch the sunrise, among other things. It is one of the well-known attractions in South Korea, which is why 2 fans were lucky to find the idol there.

Although it was not as they thought … The anecdote was shared on social networks, where they assured that they were surprised to see Namjoon there, they explained that he was walking on his bike, but when he stopped and wanted to get off he almost fell, they did not clarify why.

However, they found it adorable, they also said that the idol has a great physical condition that made them fall in love, but what captivated one of them was his eyes, which looked very different from how he imagined.

Although they did not interact with him, they admit that he is a boy who immediately attracts attention and that he is very adorable. ARMY shared his wishes to be able to meet him one day and have the opportunity to accompany him in his hobbies.

During his spare time, the idol has also become a meme expert and with ARMY’s help, he had fun creating one about Jin. Namjoon is also known for his love of reading, without a doubt, he would be someone very interesting to talk to if one day you are lucky enough to meet him.



