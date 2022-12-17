RM From BTS Spoke About The Three Celebrities He Was Most Surprised to Meet

As global superstars, BTS members have met many celebrities around the world. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to the boys, and yet they’re still like kids meeting new celebrities.

RM recently gave an interview for the PSICK SHOW, where the hosts, for example, taught him how to behave when he turns 30, and where they discussed many topics.

Then the hosts asked him: “You’ve met so many famous people, haven’t you? Who surprised you the most? RM gave three names to this.

Pharrell Williams

RM was lucky enough to get a detailed interview with Pharrell via Rolling Stone, which must have been a dream come true for him!

drake

The rapper is a great source of inspiration for the participants. Therefore, we imagine their happiness from the opportunity to meet him.

Nas

RM talked about the moment he met him and how he seemed so cool and down-to-earth when RM said he was his biggest fan.

One can imagine what happiness these stars had to meet!