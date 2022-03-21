RM from BTS shared photos from the past, Jin’s comment left the ARMY split

A member of the musical k-pop group BTS, RM, made a little trip through the back streets of memory. On Sunday, the rapper shared a nostalgic post on his Instagram page, which had many photos from the past, including one with Jin.

RM shared the photos with a caption that roughly translates as “looking through memories.” The photos show the pop singer Dynamite in a blonde image. The photo with Gene also gave ARMIE an unforgettable look at the duo posing on a yacht and looking out to sea.

While ARMY flooded the comments section of the post with love and praise, singer Butter Jin, who recently underwent surgery after injuring his index finger, left a comment, leaving fans furious.

Jin just wrote “Jjoon..” in the comments, which surprised the group leader. RM replied: “I was surprised.” Then Jin wrote: “Drink?” to which RM replied: “You scared me.”

Concerned fans also asked RM about Jin’s recovery after surgery, “Is Seokjin okay?” RM replied, “Surprisingly, it looks like he’s really okay.”

BTS recently performed in Seoul after more than two years of hiatus and are ready to perform at the Grammys in April, followed by their own concert in Las Vegas.