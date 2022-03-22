RM from BTS is passionate about bread with Pokemon

When it comes to Pokémon Bread, RM from BTS has all the drive and willpower of a Pokemon grip! Pokémon Bread first gained a reputation in the nineties for its collectible stickers, rather than the snack itself.

In 2022, the NPC Samlip Corporation re-introduced the product, and now it’s fashionable! RM just can’t get enough of these snacks, but unfortunately it’s hard for him to find them.

In the latest BTS live broadcast, RM chatted about his search for Pokémon Bread with Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Vee and Jungkook. Fans wanted to know how RM managed to find a sold-out snack, however, he didn’t need to share his secret first.

After all, ARMY has a historical past when they bought everything that BTS members love, with the goal that even BTS can no longer get their favorite gadgets. After some teasing, RM revealed that he had enlisted the support of his family and friends.

RM, however, is not the one hunting for Pokémon Bread. His good friend is much more determined to “catch them all” than RM! Instead of buying the rounds, this good friend went straight for the delivery.