RM from BTS invites “interesting and unexpected” artists to record his solo album

In between writing, recording and performing with BTS, RM finds time to write solo music. This rapper confirmed that a new album is in development, which will feature “interesting and unexpected” artists. Here’s what we learned from Kim Namjoon’s V Live 2022.

RM is the leader of BTS.

Some know him as the “God of Destruction”, others know him as an unofficial translator of BTS. RM is one of the rappers and dancers of BTS, as well as the leader of the K-pop group. He appeared in the songs “Dynamite”, “Butter” and “Life Goes On”, even playing a big role in writing and producing original songs.

Like most BTS members, RM has released solo tracks along with chart-topping albums. For the Soul Card: Persona/Soul Card: 7 it was “Introduction: Persona” — for “Love Yourself”: The answer was “Nothing: Love.”

RM from BTS has confirmed that he is working on a new solo album

After the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas, RM went to V Live, talking about BTS’ recent experience at the Grammy Awards and their upcoming musical projects. RM has confirmed that his solo album is ready.

“As for the new playlist, I’m getting ready and working on it,” RM said during a YouTube video. “I invite really interesting and unexpected people to my album.”

RM’s last solo mixtape was the 2018 monophonic compilation, which included “Seoul”, “Everythingoes” and “Forever Rain”. Each track earned millions of listens on Spotify thanks to ARMY, and RM went on to create other solo singles. However, nothing is yet known about who will appear on RM’s upcoming mixtape.

RM from BTS appeared as a solo artist in other songs

This won’t be the only time RM collaborates with other artists, as this rapper appeared as a performer in Lil Nas X’s remix of “Old Town Road”. It was “Seoul Town Road”, which was later performed by all seven BTS members at the Grammy Awards ceremony. For Suga’s D-2, released under the stage name Agust D, RM appeared as the performer of the track “Strange”.

Other BTS members currently have solo projects. Including Jay-Hope, who explained during an interview with GQ magazine why he “had some problems lately” with his original music.

“I’ve been through a downturn too,” he said. “In a sense, I have reached my limit. I kept thinking about how I could get through this, but in the end I decided to start from scratch. So yes, I’m working on something completely new, with the desire to do something that is truly and uniquely mine, as quickly as possible.”

Of course, the BTS members were very busy preparing for their Proof comeback on June 10, 2022. The latest release of the K-pop group includes three new tracks, as well as demo versions of already released BTS songs.