RM from BTS informs fans about the mixtape, asks for proof, as the fan threatens to go bald. Look at Vi’s reaction

BTS members, RM and Vi, communicated with ARMY at the Weverse fan community forum, where the band leader spoke about the release of his mixtape this year. RM also spoke about a meeting with Jin, who recently underwent surgery after a finger injury. They also talked about their songs, workouts and many other topics. (Also read | BTS’s Jungkook tells what he thought after his jacket unbuttoned during a concert in Seoul)

A fan told RM from BTS, as translated by BTS weverse on Instagram, “I’ll hold my breath until Namjoon releases the mixtape.” RM replied: “It looks like I’m going to release an album this year.” V added, “It looks like he’s going to be the first to release.” ARMY also congratulated RM, as his previous mixtape celebrated its seventh anniversary. He replied with a smiling face with three emoticons in the form of hearts. Vi wrote: “Wow, haha, musical genius Kim Naemjong (Kim Namjoon).”

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT RM/NAMJOON 220320 ARMY: I'll hold my breath until namjoon releases a mixtape NJ: i might also release (one) this year pic.twitter.com/1GcH3ssmLa — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 20, 2022

RM’s announcement came a few days after Vee also said he would release a mixtape this year. Taking to Twitter, excited fans threw messages. One fan wrote, “Tae Joon’s mixtape this year, let’s go.” Another fan said, “So in just 9 months we get a BTS album, Hope World 2, RM mixtape, KTH1, JJK1, Jimin OST, BTS Tour!!” Another person tweeted: “Kth, Hope World, AgustD, RM, ot7 are back, OST Jimin… they definitely conspired there, I’m scared.”

“What!!! Oh, wow, Te, and now Junie’s mixtape and maybe Hobie’s mixtape, we’re not ready,” the fan wrote. “Two mixtapes this year? Wait, Hobie too, and Jimin OST, and then the BTS album. We won’t survive,” the fan said. “Namjoon, Hosok and V are planning to release their mixtape this year, my God, I’m so excited!” wrote another fan. “The return of BTS, kth1, Hope World 2, Jimin’s soundtrack, Namjoon’s mixtape is confirmed this year. We are packed to capacity,” the man said.