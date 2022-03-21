RM from BTS comforts worried ARMIE after Gene’s surgery, shares a photo from the past with him: “You scared me…”

Senior BTS member Jin left the ARMY worried after Big Hit announced that the singer had to undergo surgery due to a damaged index finger, and he will be in a cast for a while. RM, who is closely related to Jin, took to Instagram and shared a photo with him.

RM signed the post “Selling Memories”, to which Jin replied: “Drink?” RM replied: “You scared me.” RM also comforted the anxious fans by asking, “Is Seokjin okay?” RM replied, “Surprisingly, it looks like he’s really okay.”

Two days ago, Big Hit released a statement detailing Jin’s injury: “Jin injured the index finger of his left hand during his daily activities and on Friday, March 18, visited the emergency department at the nearest hospital for examination and treatment. surgery, as the tendons in the finger were partially damaged. He underwent surgery to restore the extensor of the index finger of his left hand in the afternoon on Friday, March 18.” The statement added that although the operation was successful, Gene will have to wear a cast.

BTS recently performed in Seoul after more than two years of hiatus and are ready to perform at the Grammys in April, followed by their own concert in Las Vegas.