By becoming the first Korean solo artist in history to enter the top 3 of the Billboard 200 last week, RM has made Billboard history again.

During the week ending January 7, “Indigo” remained at number 39 on the Billboard 200, making RM the first Korean soloist whose album spent three weeks in the top 40 of the chart. (After debuting at number 15 last month, the album re-entered the chart at number 3 last week.)

“Indigo” also spent its third week at number one on the Billboard World Albums chart, and also placed second on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart.

In addition, RM’s title track “Wild Flower” (featuring Cho Eugene) reached number 14 in its fourth week on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, and RM reached number 65 on the Artist 100 chart for its fourth consecutive week. chart.

Congratulations to RM!