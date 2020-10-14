RM drives nets crazy after getting a proposal

Through social networks they revealed one of the most adorable moments of BTS’s RM, during the virtual concert.

After a long wait, the ARMY was able to witness BTS’s incredible virtual concert from a distance, but there was a special moment that caught the attention of users, as RM the leader of the K-Pop band received an adorable message from a Girl, but what happened?

And it is that, in the Map Of The Soul ON: E concert, the fans could enjoy the successes of one of the most influential bands. Each gone delighted with his talent, but when the South Korean rapper appeared, the girls did not resist expressing their love for the artist.

The idol RM of the boy band BTS, is one of the most sympathetic and adorable members, although on certain occasions he has received unexpected proposals from the ARMY, as happened during the concert they held a few days ago, and without a doubt it was one. of favorites.

BTS’s RM excites ARMY for their reaction

In a video shared by a Twitter account dedicated to the South Korean leader of BTS, it can be seen that a large screen was cast on the stage where the people who connected to see the virtual concert Map Of The Soul ON: E appeared, but there was a message that caused a sensation in the networks.

The ARMY took advantage of the event to share a banner that read: “Namjoon marry me”, but what caused a sensation was the reaction of the rapper since he apparently could appreciate the message, because the girls have been madly in love with their favorite idol, already who is such a lovely boy.

The rapper RM of the K-Pop group BTS, has received various romantic messages from the girls, even some of his fans have wanted to be the ideal girlfriend of the idol, because they would love to be the lucky girl of one of the idols of the K- group. Pop.



