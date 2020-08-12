RM could launch a new collaboration

Rina Sawayama revealed some details about him work with BTS’s Kim Namjoon. The boys of BTS are ready the last details for the release of their new single in English, Big Hit Entertainment revealed the first teasers for the promotion of the song ‘Dynamite’.

RM, in addition to being the leader of the Bangtan Boys, is a very well-rounded artist who has developed a sensitivity for composition and constantly draws inspiration from short stories, novels, and real life stories to create his tracks.

The Big Hit Entertainment idol originally from the city of Sangdo Dong in Seoul, South Korea, has collaborated with various artists in the industry, both South Koreans and from other parts of the world, and apparently RM continues to prepare music for his fans.

Rina Sawayama is a famous composer, model and political scientist who is dedicated to music and this year she released him second EP called ‘Sawayama’, him promo song ‘XS’ has more than 3 million views on YouTube.

The Japanese-British artist revealed in an interview with HEAT that she and RM have been working together, Rina Sawayama mentioned that they keep in touch with the performer through social media and that they wrote a song. Wow!



