Billboard published the World Albums chart for the week ending January 7!

RM’s solo album from BTS “Indigo” stayed at the top of the chart this week, marking its third consecutive week at No. 1. “Indigo” also spent its third consecutive week on the Billboard 200, making RM the first Korean soloist in history whose album spent three weeks in the top 40.

Meanwhile, the BTS anthology album “Proof” remained No. 2 for the 29th consecutive week on the World Albums chart. The band’s 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear” also remained at the 12th place, and “Love Yourself: Answer” re-entered the chart at the 14th place.

“CHESHIRE” ITZY retained its position at 4th place for the fourth consecutive week on the chart, while “2 Baddies” NCT 127 also held the 5th place steadily for the 15th week in a row.

TWICE’s solo debut mini-album “IM NAYEON” defended its place at number 6 for the 16th consecutive week on the chart, and TWICE’s latest mini-album “BETWEEN 1&2” also remained at number 10 for the 18th consecutive week.

“MANIFESTO : DAY 1” by ENHANCE remained at the 8th place in the 22nd week on the chart, and Stray Kids’ new compilation “SKZ-REPLAY” rose to the 11th place in the second week.

