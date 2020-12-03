RM and Suga debut among best songwriters on Billboard

RM and Suga’s musical prowess received a major Billboard title, both BTS members appeared on the Hot 100 Songwriters chart, other artists also featured were Morgan Wallen and Megan Thee Stallion.

BTS is one of the groups that was identified by getting involved in all the creative processes of their record materials, where they reflected their emotions, they made a whole generation listen to their messages.

Suga and RM are two of the BTS members with the most songwriting records at KOMKA or the Korea Music Copyright Association. Both rappers showed their sensitivity for music.

Recently, Billboard published the Top 10 international songwriters of the week, the medium specialized in the music industry revealed the names of the most important and creative stars.

RM AND SUGA DEBUT ON BILLBOARD’S HOT 100 SONGWRITERS LIST

Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi appeared in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 Songwriters, the two idols made their debut on the Billboard chart at the top. We tell you all the details below.

Min Yoongi ranked No. 9, above American rapper DaBaby, Kim Namjoon held No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters chart, below celebrities Morgan Wallen and Megan Thee Stallion.

The debut of the idols on the list was great news for their fandom, the Billboard post surpassed 70 thousand likes and fans commented on their admiration for the duo from the agency Big Hit Entertainment. Yay!

ARMY celebrated Namjoon and Yoongi’s talent with the hashtag # NamgiHot100Songwriters, netizens commented on the great team that both Korean pop idols formed. Congratulations to the BTS duo!

A few days ago, the members of the Bangtan Boys celebrated their anniversary of friendship, the idols have known each other for many years, and their friendship is one of the strongest in the Korean entertainment scene. Owww!



