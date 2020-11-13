RM and Suga celebrate 10 years of friendship

ARMY is celebrating the beautiful friendship of RM and Suga from the Bangtan Boys, both idols have lived together for a long time, exactly since November 13, 2013. Learn more about this endearing bromance.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM went through different tests to be part of BTS, now they are one of the best known boy bands in the world, two of the members are celebrating their anniversary due to a tender reason.

RM is the leader of BTS, he is not the biggest member of the boy band, but he was the first to belong to the official lineup, while Suga was the second idol to be part of the musical project.

The two rappers would have known each other for 10 years, enough time to cultivate a solid and trustworthy friendship, where the challenges were not lacking, that type of tests help to perceive if their connection is true or not.

During an interview, Min Yoongi stated that November 13, 2010 was when he and Namjoon began living together in a small apartment that then contained their dreams and goals.

BTS ‘NAMJOON AND YOONGI’S FIRST DECADE OF FRIENDSHIP

The friendship of the performers of ‘Dynamite’ turns a decade, where in addition to being colleagues who love music, together they experienced their rise to fame and form one of the most powerful pairs of Korean pop.

On different occasions, both musicians commented on how much fun they have when they are together and how easy it is to compose, they are quite similar in taste, their artistic perspective complements each other.

Social media users are remembering iconic moments of the two BTS rappers with the hashtag # 10YearsOfNamgi, ARMY is celebrating the powerful connection that exists between Suga and RM.

The idols captured a bit of their experience together in the song ‘MOVE’ where they relate their experience when they changed departments, an excerpt from the song says:

Suga I remember when we got here years ago when you and I used to fight all the time, back then I thought this was a big place

