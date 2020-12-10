RM and J-Hope collaborate with Lee Seung Gi

Namjoon and BTS Hoseok’s rap was heard on ‘A Song Make To You Smile’, a song in collaboration with Lee Seung Gi, the musical work will be included in ‘The Project’.

RM and J-Hope are K-pop rappers who earned a high place in the music industry for their powerful performances, emotional lyrics, and prepared vocals. The idols from the agency Big Hit Entertainment released a new collaboration.

The members of Beyond The Scene joined soloist Lee Seung Gi in ‘A Song Make To You Smile,’ an emotional song that will comfort the hearts of the audience and featured hope-filled raps for ARMY.

Singer Lee Seung Gi chose Namjoon and Hoseok to add a touch of energy and power to his new ballad, the representative from Hook Entertainment agency will include the track on ‘The Project’.

Through Lee Seung Gi’s social media, they posted the official audio for ‘A Song Make To You Smile’, accompanied by a picture of the celebrity in profile and the background matched perfectly.

MEANING OF LEE SEUNG GI, RM AND BTS J-HOPE’S ‘A SONG MAKE TO YOU SMILE’

An excerpt from ‘A Song Make To You Smile’:

This is for you, who are in a place crying, I sing this song for you with all my heart

The RM part talked about the inner strength that people have to turn problems into new opportunities, using various metaphors of elements of nature such as wind and water:

If the wind shakes you, stand up firmly

J-Hope delivered a message of love and understanding, Bangtan rapper Sonyeondan invited his fans to get rid of the pain, to go ahead and stand firm in the face of moments that seem sad:

This is a song that will make you smile and fill in all the empty spaces

Some important musicians who worked on the compassion of the track were Pdogg, who composed the song, provided the arrangements and Hitman Bang, better known as Bang Si Hyuk, founder of the Big Hit company.

Fans of BTS and Lee Seung Gi expressed their happiness for the premiere of ‘A Song Make To You Smile’, took to social media, and posted their first impressions of the song’s lyrics.

The power of BTS is worldwide, recently they became the richest K-pop group in South Korea, idols made a huge fortune.



