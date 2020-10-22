RM and an idol have such fun on an episode of “Run BTS”!

Through a few days ago they released one of the episodes of “Run BTS!”, Where the members of the South Korean band BTS share various fun activities, so the ARMY has been captivated by the occurrences of each idol, especially by RM.

In the recent episode of the show, the boys caught the attention of their loyal fans for their elegant uniforms, although in some videos that were shared on social networks, you can see the occasions that the South Korean rapper had fun with an idol.

Through a Twitter account that is dedicated to the leader of the boy band RM, it could be seen that in some of the activities he was doing with the other members of the K-Pop band, the singer was always accompanied by his great friend J -Hope.

RM and a BTS idol wow the ARMY with their occurrences on “Run BTS!”

In the fun challenges and competitions, the boys had to form a team of four, but first they had to demonstrate their dance steps, but when the music stopped, the only ones who failed to meet the challenge were the 26-year-old rapper from age and J-Hope.

On social media, the ARMY has compiled RM’s hilarious moments with the company of a BTS idol.

here you go, namseok compilation from this episode, they are ADORABLE pic.twitter.com/dIDCne8m9N — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) October 20, 2020

Given what happened, the ARMY compiled that adorable moment, as RM and the idol hugged and mentioned that they were a team, as we remember that the singers have formed a beautiful friendship since they made their talent known in the most influential boy band of the moment .



