RLJE Films, Shudder and AMC+ have acquired the thriller “Apology” starring Anna Gunn, Linus Roach and Janine Garofalo

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films, with a shudder and AMC+ have fully funded and acquired the distribution rights to “Apology”, a previously unannounced thriller starring Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”), Linus Roach (“My Policeman”) and Janine Garofalo (“Hot American Summer”). Films RLJE and December 16, “Shudder” AMC+.

“Apology” begins with recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen (Gunn) 20 years after her daughter’s disappearance, as she prepares to spend a family Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen (Garofalo). On Christmas Eve, Darlene’s ex-son-in-law, Jack (Roach), arrives unannounced with nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Darlene soon finds herself trapped between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped in a dangerous storm, the battle of wits escalates into a brutal revenge game.

“Apology,” the award-winning, put a stamp on gender-balanced production, is the first feature film written and directed by Alison Star Locke. It was produced by Lisa Whelen, Kim Sherman and Stacy Jorgensen from the female production company Company X Productions (There is No Man of God).

“The Apology is unlike anything else you’ll see this holiday season- a tense and frightening thriller led by Anna Gunn’s demonstrative performance,” said RLJE Films purchasing director Mark Ward. “We are thrilled to be collaborating again with our friends from Shudder and X Productions to present this exciting original to the audience.”