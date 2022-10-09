Rivian recalls more than 12,000 vehicles due to possible loss of steering

The main reason for the recall of the automaker is the critical steering mount.

Why it matters: electric car manufacturer Rivian has announced a recall of cars produced in 2021 and 2022. Insufficiently tightened steering fasteners can affect the driver’s ability to drive, increasing the risk of an accident. Rivian estimates that only one percent of vehicles may actually be affected.

According to the Rivian safety recall, the potential problem affects all 2022 Rivian R1T, R1S and electric vehicle (EDV) units, as well as EDVs manufactured between September 2021 and December 2022. The electric car manufacturer could not confirm that the cars produced during these periods had a properly tightened fastener between the front upper control lever of the car and the rotary knuckle. Information about the recall is also posted on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In case of failure, the attachment of the steering knuckle may lead to excessive collapse of the wheels or their complete separation, which may affect the driver’s ability to drive the car. It was assumed that a faulty mount was the main cause of several reported incidents, which eventually led to the recall of the car. Injuries related to the accident are not reported at the moment.

The letter to Rivian owners included a statement from Rivian CEO R. J. Scaringe, which said: “If you experience excessive noise, vibration or sharpness from the front suspension or a change in steering characteristics or feel, you should call immediately.” According to the Rivian team, the fix can be completed in just a few minutes, and the team expects to complete all repairs within 30 days.

Rivian offers customers several solutions to a potential problem in the hope of meeting the 30-day window. According to the recall letter, the company will offer customers free mobile meetings, visits to Rivian service centers without an appointment and pop-ups, as well as priority meetings at service centers. Rivian customers who have questions about the recall or who need additional information can contact the electric vehicle manufacturer at (855) 748-4265.

Founded in 2009, Rivian has focused on creating an electric vehicle platform that directly meets the growing demand for viable light trucks and SUVs. Like other electric vehicles, the Rivian transmission consists of four independently controlled electric motors that provide tremendous power and torque on demand. The vehicles also have a rather unique feature: the ability to turn with a zero radius, like a tank, which allows the truck to rotate 360 degrees while remaining in its original place.