“Riverdale” will end with a bang: everything you need to know about the seventh and final season of the CW show

The last countdown! After five years on the CW, Riverdale is nearing completion with its seventh and final season.

“I firmly believe that series that have been on the screens for a long time are properly deleted,” CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said during a May 2022 phone call, according to Deadline. “Yesterday we had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], who is delighted with this news, and we will treat the show as it deserves. We want to make sure that everything is going the right way.”

Pedowitz noted that, in his opinion, Riverdale was ready to say goodbye, adding: “I think they also felt that seven years was the right time. As a fan, I want to do what’s right for the show.”

Among the announcement, KJ Apa talked about the opportunity to play Archie for so many seasons. “I’m sad to say goodbye to Riverdale next season, to our film sets, to our crew, to our producers, to our CW family, but I can speak for everyone, for Cami [Mendes], Cole [Sprouse], Lily [Reinhart] and the rest of our cast, we So grateful to everyone for their support,” the actor said during the CW Upfronts in May 2022. “For the fans, without the fans, none of this would be possible.”

The New Zealand native continued: “I can’t say I’m going to miss coloring my hair every week, I’m looking forward to being myself again, but I promise you guys that this past season we’re going to finish it bang and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The teen drama, which premiered on the CW in 2017, explores the characters at the center of the iconic Archie comic. After the murder, the main group of friends came together to uncover the dark secrets that exist in their city.

During season 6, viewers saw a special “Rivervale” event, during which the characters appeared in an alternate universe after an explosion, as a result of which Archie, Betty, Jughead and Cheryl subsequently developed mysterious abilities. According to Apa, the new abilities of the characters should help them resist the villain of the season Percival Pickens. “I hope that everything will come down to the fact that he and I will fight,” he told TV Line in May 2022 about the upcoming fight. “But I think it’s getting a little more complicated than just a physical battle. There’s a lot of dark magic there. He has the strength, we have the strength. So it’s very similar to “Harry Potter” and “Very Strange Things.”

The “I Still Believe” star also admitted that he was “a little sad” to see the end of the show. “I try not to think about it because the more I think about it, the more real it becomes,” he said. “I think a lot of us anticipated this, [season] 7 was most likely the last season. So it didn’t come as a big surprise to me.”

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the latest chapter of Riverdale:

When will it air?

The CW has confirmed that the final season will return mid-season in 2023. The number of episodes has not yet been confirmed.

Who will appear?

Apa, Reinhart, Mendes, Sprouse, Madeleine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan are expected to return to complete their storylines. Erinn Westbrook and Madchen Amik also regularly appear in the series.

During the CW Upfronts in May 2022, Ashley Murray confirmed that she has no plans to reprise her role as Josie after previously leaving the show. Instead, the Missouri native plans to focus on her new character [Zenzi Fullerton] on the CW series “Tom Swift.”

Will Betty and Archie be the Endgame?

In response to a question about Jughead’s possible reunion with ex-girlfriend Betty, Apa told TV Line in May 2022: “I wouldn’t worry about it. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Plans for the last season

After the final season of “Riverdale” was confirmed, Mendes turned to social media to look into the future.

“Another season to show the ending you all deserve 💖 So much love to all the fans who have been here since day one and never left. it wouldn’t have gone this far without you!!” she tweeted.