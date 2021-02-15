Riverdale: what’s next for Cheryl after the time jump?

What can fans hope for Cheryl in Season 5 of the series Riverdale? We give you more details! What future for the character of Cheryl in season 5 of Riverdale?

The new season of the famous series is being revealed little by little. Indeed, fans of the Riverdale series are very happy to find their favorite characters!

Moreover, this new season seems very crisp. This week, viewers were finally able to experience Episode 4 of Season 5 of their favorite show.

You should know that this one seemed eagerly awaited! And for good reason: it marks a 7-year jump in the plot of the series.

So Jughead, Archie, Betty and Veronica became adults during this episode. In fact, fans have been asking for this ellipse for some time now.

So they were finally able to discover it. Besides, fans of the series do not seem disappointed by this famous episode so awaited.

So we discover that the characters of Archie, played by actor KJ Apa and Toni, played by Vanessa Morgan, are very close. Indeed they have become good friends.

Although their rapprochement is mainly due to the fact that they are both disappointed with what has become of the city. Betty, played by Lili Reinhart for her part works at the FBI.

Jughead, played by Cole Sprouse, has become a writer but seems to be having some difficulty. Finally, we know a bit more about what the future holds for Cheryl in Riverdale! We tell you everything.

RIVERDALE SEASON 5: THE FUTURE OF CHERYL

Thus, we were able to discover what the future held for the characters of the Riverdale series. Indeed, thanks to episode 4 of season 5 we find our favorite characters 7 years later.

So they all became adults and have changed a lot. What about Cheryl’s character?

Fans of the series have indeed discovered that the young woman has closed in on herself. In an excerpt from an episode of the series, she is indeed criticized for not leaving her home at all.

“No one has seen you outside in years,” Toni tells him. We therefore understand that the young person does not really leave her home anymore!

Her interpreter, Madelaine Petsch, explains that her character is going through a dark and difficult period. But the young actress explains that this season will be different from the previous ones.

Indeed, she explains that her character is in full introspection. Besides, Cheryl Blossom just thinks she’s cursed.

So she thinks she is doomed to live miserable for a while. “The devil will always be on the show, that’s what I understood,” adds young actress Madelaine Petsch.

To know what awaits the young woman in season 5 of Riverdale, we will have to wait for the release of the next episodes. Stay tuned, up close !