Riverdale: “the trash bag killer” inspired by a real killer?

Fans of Riverdale got to see a new episode of Season 5. Betty had to face the trash bag killer, inspired by real events.

Season 5 of Riverdale started a few weeks ago. Fans got to discover a brand new villain who is none other than the Garbage Bag Killer. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

After more than a year of absence, Riverdale fans were able to reunite with Betty, Jughead, Archie and Veronica. Every week, audiences can check out a Season 5 episode on Netflix, and the season has no shortage of action. In fact, our young heroes recently celebrated the end of their high school years.

The end of the year was not meant to be about love for Veronica. Indeed, the young woman discovered that Archie had written a love song for Betty. Archie eventually confessed to her that he had kissed Betty and Veronica was heartbroken. Hermione’s daughter felt betrayed and broke up with Archie.

For his part, Jughead discovered that the voyeur was none other than his sister, Jellybean. He was able to investigate one very last time with Betty, and the two characters still looked so close. Still, the new episode of Season 5 of Riverdale took a huge 7-year jump. Things have changed a lot.

After their high school days, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead took different paths. They even lost sight of each other and Betty went through some traumatic moments. Indeed, fans learned very recently that she was kidnapped in the past by the trash bag killer.

RIVERDALE: BETTY FACING THE GARBAGE KILLER!

During the time jump, Betty was missing for over 15 days. The Trash Bag Killer aka Trash Bag Killer attempted to kill her in Riverdale. In the series, the hoodlum only attacks young girls. Nevertheless, the character seems to have been inspired by real events.

The showrunners were inspired by the real Trash Bag Killer of the 60s. The criminal, real name of Patrick Kearney would have committed nearly 43 murders between 1965 and 1977, echoes PureBreak. Today, he is one of America’s best-known serial killers for his many violent acts.

During this period, the Trash Bag Killer would have known to attack many young men. And more particularly to homosexuals. Patrick Kearney dismembered his victims and scattered the bodies in different places. So there is a small difference with Riverdale since the killer of the series does not target young women …

Police got their hands on the real Trash Bag Killer on July 1, 1977. He was convicted of 21 murders and pleaded guilty. According to our colleagues, he escaped the death penalty, but was sentenced to life imprisonment. Finally, today Patrick Kearny remains in prison in California.

So, it will be understood, Betty, Jughead, Veronica and Archie will have to face a tough villain. The latter is going to be violent and we can therefore expect the worst …