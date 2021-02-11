Riverdale: the series could have become supernatural!

In an interview with TVLine, the creator of Riverdale made confidences. He explained that Season 5 almost turned supernatural!

For a few years now, Riverdale (Netflix) has been a real success. On the other hand, fans find it a little difficult to grasp the story as the seasons go by. They wonder what season 5 will reserve. It must be said that several things shocked viewers.

At first, some people still have trouble understanding the scene of babies thrown into the fire. A very weird passage from Riverdale that happened just before Betty Cooper’s convulsions.

The latter had a hallucination. But that’s not all. Some have found Riverdale to go a long way with the story of the Gargoyle King. Regarding season 5, fans are wondering about the time jump.

In the first episodes, we witnessed the final days of high school for Betty, Jughead, Veronica and Archie. The latter received the diploma. In the next episodes, fans will discover their life, seven years later.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa also gave information. He revealed that the time jump almost didn’t happen. He had another project for the series.

At the very beginning, the creator of Riverdale had wanted to take a little step back in time. The fans should have found the main characters in college. In the end, he opted for a new option: a seven-year leap.

THE CREATOR TEASE THE CONTINUATION OF RIVERDALE SEASON 5

The showrunner also had another idea for Riverdale. He said she could have become supernatural. In his interview with TVLine, he revealed: “We have considered something else for the series”.

He continued on Riverdale, “This is a huge gender shift. It’s like saying something like, the series becomes a horror show. Where we introduce the supernatural. We talked about it ”.

However, he decided to back down on this idea. Roberto Aguirre said: “Finally, we felt there were stories to be told in Riverdale.”

He also explained, “And the characters were on an emotional journey. The latter seemed not to be finished yet ”. The man also gave some other info about the show’s creation.

He concluded, “It feels like once you get around horror, zombies or whatever, it’s hard to get back to normal after that.” One thing’s for sure, fans can’t wait to find out more.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 4 will also premiere this Thursday, February 11. So it will take a little patience to find out more about the rest. We can’t wait. To be continued!