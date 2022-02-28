Riverdale: The incredible five-figure figure KJ Apa earns from the Netflix series

The CW has been home to some truly successful shows over the years, and while some of their shows may be overhyped, there’s no denying they’ve struck gold with offerings like Riverdale. For years, it has been a must-see show for fans. The show’s decisions have angered many, but they can’t help but keep watching and seeing how things unfold. The contracting of the program by Netflix also gave it a great economic boost.

KJ Apa has been tremendous on the show, and he’s done a lot of work off of it. Thanks to starring in Riverdale, fans have come to know a lot of facts about the actor, but there are a few things that continue to intrigue fans, including his salary. Since its debut in 2017, Riverdale has been one of the most talked about shows on the small screen. The series made a red-hot debut years ago, and was able to appeal to a new generation of fans who may not have grown up reading Archie books.

Starring a young and talented cast with names like KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, Riverdale has been the talk of television since its pilot episode. It has suffered some drastic peaks and troughs, and has certainly withstood a fair share of criticism. However, fans can’t help but tune in to see how it all unfolds. Last year, the show’s sixth season hit the small screen and officially passed the 100-episode mark. This is the sweet spot for TV shows, and now it can reach mass syndication and generate a steady stream of millions for the foreseeable future.

One of the best things about the show is the chemistry the cast have with each other while the cameras are rolling, and KJ Apa has played a role in this brilliance in every episode. In 2016, it was announced that KJ Apa would be taking on the lead role in Riverdale, and this was exciting news for fans, who had been waiting years to see their favorite Archie characters hit the small screen.

At the time of his casting, Apa was gaining valuable experience with the big names in Hollywood, and he knocked his Riverdale audition out of the park. So how much does KJ Apa make for each episode of Riverdale? Thankfully, the actor is pulling off a good chunk of change on the show.

According to the figures exposed, like the other protagonists of the series, KJ Apa supposedly earns $ 40 thousand dollars per episode of Riverdale. In terms of his net worth, various reports estimate KJ’s net worth to be around $3 million dollars. Like Lili Reinhart, he will be starring in a new movie called Songbird very soon.

Overall, the actor’s salary doesn’t rank him among the top earners in Hollywood, but he does make a lot of money every season. He may have some other incentives added to his contract, which could give him a massive pay raise. It’s typical for actors to continue to receive pay raises as a show runs for many seasons, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that KJ Apa’s current number could receive a substantial raise in the future. It remains to be seen, of course, but it is something that should not be ruled out entirely.