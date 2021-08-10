Riverdale: Recently, The CW released unreleased photos of the 5×12 episode of Riverdale. The series, which returns from its hiatus to the network’s schedule next Wednesday (11), will air the title “Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge” on August 18 – Wednesday of next week.

The episode will focus on young Hiram Lodge (played by Michael Consuelos), in a flashback told by modern day Hiram (played by Mark Consuelos, Michael’s father in real life). Also participating in the narrative is Reggie (Charles Melton), who will be listening to the entire origin story of the character.

According to the official 5×12 description, Hiram will detail his trajectory, highlighting some key points, from when he was just an ordinary young man to becoming an important figure in Riverdale. After these questions, Reggie will reflect on her relationship with her father, as there are still gaps to be filled.

Riverdale: Learn about the return of Season 5 of the series

The episode “Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge” was directed by James DeWille from a screenplay developed by Brian E. Paterson. This won’t be the first time Michael Consuelos will emerge as Hiram Lodge. During Season 3, the actor also played the younger version of the character his father plays in The CW series.

On the occasion — titled “Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club —, it brought several flashbacks to tell the past stories of many of Riverdale’s parents, showing details of the game Gryphons and Gargoyles, one of the central elements of that season.

Even before the 5×12 episode is aired, viewers will follow some very important plots in the narrative, which return with the 5th season of the series after a long period of hiatus.

Next Wednesday (11), the title “Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows” will be broadcast, focused on some recurring mysteries of the production.

So stay tuned to all these emotions and don’t miss Riverdale’s upcoming releases!