Riverdale: the creator of the series teases a tragic sequel?

The end of high school has come for our young heroes of Riverdale. Season 5 will feature an all-new formidable villain.

Riverdale fans are so glad to have reunited with Jughead, Betty and the other characters for Season 5. The young heroes have grown up and will face a whole new villain. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Riverdale fans have waited a long time to see Season 5. After more than a year of hiatus, the series on Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica is finally back. Fans got to see the very first episodes and there was no shortage of action. In fact, some couples ended up tearing up.

Jughead and Betty unmasked the voyeur, who was none other than Jellybean. The young people were happy to be able to solve this case together and were able to celebrate the end of their high school years as it should be. So, they got together for the prom.

Veronica believed in her love for Archie in Riverdale. However, she eventually found out that the young man cheated on her with Betty. It broke her heart and she chose to break up with him during the prom. Veronica was at her worst and moved away from her friends.

This week, fans were treated to a brand new episode. Season 5 took a huge seven-year time jump, and the characters have changed a lot. Betty, Jughead, Veronica and Archie are back in town and are set to face a murder.

RIVERDALE: A NEW BAD LANDS!

The heroes of Riverdale are no longer going to walk the halls of their high school as students. Indeed, some of them have become teachers and have changed a lot. So fans are going to have to find out everything that may have happened to them in recent years.Nevertheless, the series also remains true to itself.

The new episodes of season 5 will highlight big dramas. Thus, Archie and his friends will have to meet in order to solve a whole new mystery. And for good reason, one of the star characters of the series will face a huge drama. “Something potentially tragic will happen to a member of the cast present since season 1,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVGuide.

So, is Archie going to die in the Riverdale sequel? In any case, fans will meet a formidable new villain. “It’s a little more tragic and a little less sensational than the Black Hood, but very creepy and disturbing. (…) It will be a different killer story, ”the showrunner told our colleagues.

Betty gave up writing and became an FBI agent. Thus, she will not hesitate to investigate this new villain and could count on the help of her friends. Finally, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has already teased that the killer was not close to Betty …