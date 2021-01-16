Riverdale: see new photos of what’s coming in season 5

Recently, The CW released new images for the second episode of Season 5 of Riverdale. The series, which returns on January 21st, will air the 5×2 episode, entitled “Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders” (Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Killer Teenagers, in a free translation) just a week later, at day 28.

The narrative to be seen by the audience promises to have a surprising twist, since after receiving a call from Bret (Sean Depner), the investigation by Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) may change.

While all this is happening, the protagonist Archie Andrews (played by KJ Apa) must make an almost impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death asks him for help.

At the same time, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and her half-sister Hermosa (Mishel Prada) try to force her father, Hiram (Mark Consuelos), to retire. Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) puts her own plan into action.

What’s next for Riverdale season 5?

Riverdale’s return will be marked by the showing of an episode that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, could not previously be seen by the public. “Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax” will also feature K.O. Kelly (Zane Holtz), who had previously appeared in the spin-off series Katy Keene.

The cast of the series also features Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Mädchen Amick and Erinn Westbrook. The new episodes promise to bring several new features to the public, in addition to possibly ending some cycles and answering questions related to the plot presented in previous seasons.

Riverdale returns with its 5th season next Wednesday (21) on The CW.