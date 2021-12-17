Riverdale Season 7 could be the last installment according to protagonists of the series

Riverdale has taken fans on a wild ride since its debut in 2017. The stories in the Archie Comics adaptation range from high school romances to deadly cults and everything in between. In six seasons, the town of Riverdale became a hot spot for gang wars, mob bosses, and serial killers. It has been destroyed and brought back to life. Still, like all things, Riverdale must eventually come to an end.

Before anyone can start thinking about what will happen to season 7, Riverdale must get through season 6. The CW kicked off a new batch of episodes on November 16. The first five episodes of Riverdale season 6 make up a special event set in an alternate Universe known as Rivervale, where things are even more sinister and dangerous.

Throughout the event, the characters Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and more they experience a strange experience. happenings throughout Rivervale. Twilight Zone-style tales feature things like witchcraft, ghosts, and the devil.

Episode 4 of the “Rivervale” event marks a long-awaited crossover with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale’s sister show. Then the show reaches a milestone with Episode 5 – the 100th of the entire series. After the first five episodes, Riverdale will be on hiatus until March of next year.

The CW has yet to renew or cancel Riverdale for season 7, so anything can happen. Lili Reinhart said that the cast and crew were hopeful for season 7. Then she whispered that season 7 would “probably be the last.” It is important to note that Reinhart’s statement was not an official confirmation that Riverdale season 7 would happen or that it would be the final season. That news would have to come from The CW or from showrunner and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

As for when fans can expect to hear news about Season 7, there is no solid timeline. As they noted, The CW has previously announced renovations in January and February, so it’s probably the earliest time to hear anything in 2022.