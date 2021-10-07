Riverdale: Season 6 Won’t Have Mark Consuelos As Hiram Lodge

Riverdale: The end of Season 5 of Riverdale marks the farewell of the main villain of the series, which is inspired by the comics by Archie Comics. Hiram Lodge, played by Mark Consuelos, will not return for season 6 and the move will be a major milestone in the show’s history.

The character’s departure was confirmed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He stated that season 5 was the last with Lodge as a regular member of the show.

See you later Hiram Lodge

In an interview with Deadline, Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Tonight’s episode is the last of Mark playing our handsome villain Hiram Lodge in Riverdale after four crazy and glorious years.”

In the conversation, the showrunner commented a little about Consuelos’ work as a Lodge. “From the moment Mark joined us, he was ready for literally anything, one hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life hell,” commented Aguirre-Sacasa.

Another interesting statement by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made reference to the differences between the actor and the villain in the series. “What’s funny is that Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A stylish pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone,” concluded the showrunner.

By saying “we wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last time we’ve seen Hiram Lodge”, the series creator also didn’t rule out the possibilities of a return of the villain after season 6.

In a statement, Consuelos thanked coworkers for all the years together. The actor also praised the challenge of impersonating Hiram Lodge: “I had never played a character that was so evil, it was a really good thing.”