Riverdale: Season 6 Wins Teaser And Release Date

Riverdale: The CW released, this Thursday (7th), a brief teaser and the premiere date for the 6th season of Riverdale. Fans will see new episodes of the series in just over a month, on November 16th, a Tuesday.

The last episode of season 5 aired yesterday (06) and left hooks for the new season, which “is firmly in the horror genre,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The new year of production will begin with a special 5-episode arc.

The “mini-event”, as the production called it, has the same name as the show. “Things are a little darker, a little weirder, a little more twisted in Rivervale,” says an excerpt from the Season 6 synopsis.

Check out the teaser:

Despite the rising tone of horror, Aguirre-Sacasa also revealed that the series’ 6th season will have more romance between the characters. “Archie, Betty, Veronica, Reggie, Jughead and Tabitha … they are all deeply involved in love interests,” he said.

In August, the showrunner had already posted a promotional image on his Instagram indicating that new footage of the series was already underway. At the time, he released a poster with the number “6” in Roman numerals between the letters “V” and “E”.

“The forces are rallying for the final battle, Good and Evil, as the cameras start rolling in Riverdale’s sixth season. But who will be on which side? And who will live and who will die? Everything was a prelude to that”, captioned Aguirre-Sacasa.