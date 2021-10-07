Riverdale: Season 6 Will Have An Appearance By Sabrina Spellman

Riverdale: Warner Bros. announced, this Thursday (7th), that the 6th season of Riverdale will have a very special crossover. Actress Kiernan Shipka will come face to face in the teen drama playing Sabrina Spellman, protagonist of Netflix’s The Dark World of Sabrina.

“It looks like someone is taking the trip from Greendale to Riverdale,” joked Warner’s official Twitter page. Shipka also joined in the fun and posted the post on his Instagram.

“We’ve been talking about Sabrina’s visit to Riverdale since season one, so it’s exciting that this is finally happening as part of our special event,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

“It’s also perfect for her to show up to help Cheryl Blossom during her time of greatest need. Everyone on set has lost their minds – I think the fans have too. It’s really fun and special,” he added.

Today (07), The CW had already released a brief teaser for the 6th season of Riverdale, which debuts on the channel on November 16th. The “special event” that Aguirre-Sacasa cited will be a special arc with 5 episodes, which from now on fans know will involve the presence of Sabrina Spellman.