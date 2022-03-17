Riverdale Season 6: Whose Funeral Is Episode 7 Of The CW Drama

Riverdale, The CW’s suspenseful teen drama, kicked off Season 6 in mid-November with one of the most insane stories in the entire series, following Jughead, Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the entire gang that He lives in the small town where strange things never stop happening. (Episode 7 spoilers)

The series finally presented with the fourth episode of season 6 that was broadcast in December, one of the most anticipated characters by fans, and who belongs to the Archie Comics universe. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) appeared in the drama following a promise made by series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa long ago.

The truth is that Riverdale is back on the screens with the 102nd episode of the entire series, which coincides with the seventh of season 6, entitled “Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral”. The CW, released the first preview through a set of promotional photos shared by Comicbook, and in one of these a funeral is shown. Who will die in Riverdale?

And is that the title of episode 7 of the sixth season itself is revealing. When Riverdale returns, there will be a funeral and also during the ceremony someone will be killed. According to the official synopsis, apparently Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still alive after being with Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) at the center of the explosion caused by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) in the last minutes of the fifth installment of the program. .

The synopsis also reveals that a character who departed in the past from The CW drama will be back with the seventh episode of Riverdale season 6. Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), will appear as a guest on the show to be present at a town hall meeting.

What fans will be able to see when the second half of Riverdale season 6 debuts is that after the explosion at the Andrews residence, Archie assembles a team to help rebuild his home, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) face his new reality. Meanwhile, at the Riverdale town hall meeting, Veronica (Camila Mendes) delivers a piece of news to the town, which later prompts a visit from her mother, Hermoine.

Elsewhere in episode 7 airing Sunday, March 27, on Thornhill, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) tries to get to the bottom of some strange goings-on with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace). ).