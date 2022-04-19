Riverdale Season 6: What is known about the launch, trailer and plot of episode 11

The sixth season of Riverdale is preparing for the last episodes, where they have been showing us shocking twists in their history, not only because of the powers that our characters have been obtaining, but also because of the appearance of a new one that tries to end the city. However, this is what is known about the release, trailer and plot of episode 11.

In Riveerdale Season 6 Episode 10, viewers saw Percival (Chris O’Shea) go along with his plans to try and take down the town. Starting first with the destruction of Pops, where we are shown Percival’s confrontation with Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) Babylonium.

However, Tabitha and Veronica eventually came to an agreement to help each other, which led to Percival failing his first move to destroy Pops. But, now for Riveerdale season 6 episode 11, things seem to get a little more complicated and Tabitha gaining some supernatural powers which makes her time travel.

Release date, trailer and plot of episode 11

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 11 will be released on Sunday, April 24, 2022 on The CW. Which will be titled: “Chapter one hundred and six: Angels in America.” According to the official synopsis for the episode, it suggests that we may see Percival retaliating against Tabitha. Especially after what happened in the previous episode and his failed attempt to destroy Pops.

However, in the trailer we see how Tabitha also doesn’t back down like she did when she confronted Veronica. But things go awry when one of Percival’s men attacks her. Surprisingly, the attack somehow sends her back in time as she searches for answers to return home and save the city and Pop from Percival’s hands.

Interestingly, Tabitha also gaining a new power and time travel leaves Riverdale fans speechless, due to the twist that each of the show’s characters have been getting, especially because of the superpowers that Betty (Lili Reinhart) acquired. ), Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and now Tabitha.